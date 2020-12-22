Swipe (SXP) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Swipe has a market cap of $66.54 million and $24.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003531 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00140263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00717475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00176766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens.

Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

