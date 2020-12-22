Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.66. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

