Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 250.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Switch were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 13,076.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 335,418 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Switch stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

