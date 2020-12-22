Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.58

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 9706423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $106,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

There is no company description available for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp.

