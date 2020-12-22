Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.01. 280,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 343,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $929.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,356,844.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $342,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,166.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

