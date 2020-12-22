TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Head-To-Head Survey

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 0.15% 0.21% 0.09% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAL Education Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $3.27 billion 12.07 -$110.19 million ($0.19) -366.68 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 1 11 0 2.92 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name. In addition, the company operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name, as well as tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand. Additionally, the company offers education and management consulting, investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials. As of February 29, 2020, its educational network included 871 learning centers and 767 service centers in 69 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

