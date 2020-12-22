TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.46

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.46 and traded as high as $99.95. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 3,089,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

