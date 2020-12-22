Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $962.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.74 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.