Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 261,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 113,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason E. Tester purchased 171,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

