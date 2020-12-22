TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:TCF traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

