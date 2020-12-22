Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,299 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 548,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

