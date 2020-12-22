Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

