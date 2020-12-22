Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,900 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

