Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in iStar were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iStar by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. iStar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

