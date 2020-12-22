Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,205 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The ODP were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in The ODP by 70.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The ODP by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 158.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,397,000.

ODP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

