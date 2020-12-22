TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,905,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

