Telos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,494.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Telos has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $37,494.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, CoinTiger and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00134900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000219 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00539259 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000147 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Telos Token Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 tokens. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

Telos Token Trading

Telos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.