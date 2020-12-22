Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $546.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $546.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,413.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.44 or 0.01325918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00074095 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00276721 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000425 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.