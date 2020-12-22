Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Terreno Realty worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 38.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after buying an additional 1,363,140 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

