Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Pacific Land Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $676.50.

NYSE TPL opened at $724.50 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.80.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

