The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.31.

CG stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

