The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Plans Dividend of $0.11

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.