The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. The Gap reported sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $14.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

GPS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 161,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316,899. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Gap in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

