The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) a €2.30 Price Target

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TC1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) alerts:

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) stock opened at €3.21 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of $409.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

About Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.