The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €32.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.11 ($35.42).

Shares of VIV opened at €26.05 ($30.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.16. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

