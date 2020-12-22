The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.