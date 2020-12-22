The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.28. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The Marketing Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

About The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

