The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.71 ($8.37).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

SGE traded up GBX 6.69 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 586.89 ($7.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,766,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,540. The stock has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 616.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 684.89. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is 81.85%.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

