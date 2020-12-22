The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 310,893 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.80.

About The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

