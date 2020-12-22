The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

TD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 48,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after buying an additional 4,627,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after buying an additional 3,322,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

