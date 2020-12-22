TheStreet Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to B

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of WGO opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

