Thomas A. Wimsett Buys 8,900 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.72. 478,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

