Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,534.20 and $26,405.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00471583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.