Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TDW traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 328,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,414. The company has a market cap of $338.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. Research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

