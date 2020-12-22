TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDPAY shares. UBS Group raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised TOD’S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS TDPAY remained flat at $$3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

