Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.57. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 8,128 shares changing hands.

TOSYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

