Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TOT opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. Total Produce plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £456.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.86.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

