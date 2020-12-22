Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON TOT opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. Total Produce plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £456.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.86.
About Total Produce plc (TOT.L)
Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
