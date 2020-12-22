Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Upgraded to Top Pick at Cormark

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.75. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TXP traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,736. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.40 million and a P/E ratio of -20.10. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

