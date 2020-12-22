Traders Buy High Volume of Aerojet Rocketdyne Put Options (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,111 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,778% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

