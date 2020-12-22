TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

TA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 48.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $216,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

