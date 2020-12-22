Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $16.30 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

