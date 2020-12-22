TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $14,761.06 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $14,761.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

