TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:THS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

