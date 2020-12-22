Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Trinseo worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $480,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

TSE stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

