Truegame Market Capitalization Reaches $78,926.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 94.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $78,926.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00353933 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.