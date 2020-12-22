Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,246 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

