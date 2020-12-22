Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $2,250,983.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,314,824 shares of company stock worth $85,478,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

NET stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.05 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

