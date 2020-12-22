Truist Financial Corp Makes New $362,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,925,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,042,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

