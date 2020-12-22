Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 292.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSE NIO opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

