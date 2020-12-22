Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,170 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00.

CCB stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.